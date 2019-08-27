Rgm Capital Has Decreased Holding in Comscore (SCOR) by $4.47 Million; Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised as Shares Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.32M market cap company. The stock increased 10.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 894,385 shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.14M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Pnc Fincl Gru owns 2,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2.52 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 51,120 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 1.49 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Hhr Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.36% or 1.70M shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comscore Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comscore, ListenFirst Media Announce Partnership to Deliver Cross-Platform Branded Content Measurement – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “comScore Is A Deeply Misunderstood Special Situation With A Sizeable Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Buys Stake In Self-Driving Outfit TuSimple – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.