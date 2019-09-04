Rgm Capital Has Cut Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holding By $3.03 Million; Owens Illinois (OI)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Owens Illinois Inc (OI) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 111 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 124 sold and decreased their holdings in Owens Illinois Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 135.71 million shares, down from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Owens Illinois Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 102 Increased: 63 New Position: 48.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE)’s stock rose 16.31%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 3.54M shares with $70.49 million value, down from 3.70 million last quarter. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc now has $791.78 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 193,320 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.14 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois: Drunk On Adjusted Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oi Stock Popped 16% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $98.00 million for 3.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 9.23% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. for 465,102 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 1.26 million shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Golub Group Llc has 3.54% invested in the company for 2.15 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 3.41% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

The stock increased 3.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 1.02 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) has declined 8.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 39,616 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invs invested in 12.27% or 3.60 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 26,211 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 10,200 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Manufacturers Life The has 27,470 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 404,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De holds 64,629 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has 1,166 shares. D E Shaw holds 480,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 27,450 shares. American International Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Advisors Asset reported 26,730 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 136,720 shares to 2.01 million valued at $110.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 876,457 shares and now owns 5.71M shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.