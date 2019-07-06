Rgm Capital Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $2.77 Million; New South Capital Management Increased Its Position in Thermon Group Holding (THR) by $2.57 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60M, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 784,828 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 52,199 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 72,180 shares. Tiger Ltd Liability invested 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 184,075 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,152 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Co invested in 0.64% or 86,142 shares. Scout Investments reported 1.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability invested in 7,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 7,593 shares. Atria Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 916 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 3.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 1,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.19% or 62,026 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 10.74 million shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company stated it has 127,401 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $381,564. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares to 972,003 shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Thermon Group Holdings Inc. – MarketWatch” on April 04, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker: Aiming For 105% Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “THR analysis: Disney streaming marks multibillion-dollar gamble – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.