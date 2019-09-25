Rgm Capital Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $25.70 Million; Market Value Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Moodys (MCO)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 215,706 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bloomfield, Nj’s Goult Rating To Aa2; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlooks On The Long-term Ratings Of 3 French Banks To Positive From Stable; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes Of Jpmbb 2014-C21; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Pricewaterhousecoopers Public Sector Llp, Including First Lien At B1 And Second Lien At Caa1; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Proampac’s Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan And Revolving Credit Facility, Affirms B3 Cfr And Stable Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Colorado School Of Mines (CO) To A1, Assigns A1 To Series 2018a, Aa2 Enhanced Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative From Stable On Vivat N.V.’s Subsidiaries; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FOR LEBANON, INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS ARE CREDIT POSITIVE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Post Clo 2018-1 Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 93,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 310,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.20M, down from 404,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $251.89. About 1.32M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bessemer holds 0.01% or 18,754 shares in its portfolio. 457,150 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Putnam Invests Llc reported 1,476 shares. Axa invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 0.5% or 79,951 shares. Bridges Investment owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6,749 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 60 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 11,768 shares. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.9% or 262,685 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 54,582 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Central Bankshares Tru has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 3.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Prudential Fin owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 159,243 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 30,104 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,730 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 101,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 165 were accumulated by West Oak Ltd Llc. Sei Invests has 102,596 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Adage Cap Prns Gru Lc reported 45,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scholtz & Communications Limited Company reported 6,112 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Manhattan Communications reported 325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 993,633 are held by Tcw Incorporated. Cannell Peter B And Communication Inc stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% or 90,073 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.13% or 79,875 shares. Clough Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.91% or 33,765 shares.