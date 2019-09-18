Rgm Capital Decreased Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) as Valuation Declined; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 299,160 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $283.53. About 397,365 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease

