Rgm Capital Decreased Entegris (ENTG) Position; Unitil Has 1.88 Sentiment

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 77 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 41 decreased and sold their positions in Unitil Corp. The funds in our database now own: 9.28 million shares, up from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Unitil Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 33 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc analyzed 185,710 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)'s stock rose 7.11%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $61.77 million value, down from 1.84M last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $6.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 515,244 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.67 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Avanos Medical Inc stake by 708,806 shares to 751,523 valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 7,327 shares and now owns 494,868 shares. Liveramp Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Envestnet Asset Management has 166,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.07M shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,365 shares. 400 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 336 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 855 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Snyder LP holds 4.92% or 2.94 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 214,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Needham Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.36% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 1.74 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,974 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 41,646 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.10M for 110.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 21,616 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 415,730 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 125,555 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.94% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 78,715 shares.