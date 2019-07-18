Rgm Capital Decreased Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $1.23 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $5.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 4.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 1.15M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.28M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 32,818 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Virginia-based London Company Of Virginia has invested 0.58% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,163 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 11,373 shares. Guggenheim Limited reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Financial has 228 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 965 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank stated it has 6,184 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 886,336 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 195,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 417,054 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Company has 192,101 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research reported 1.27 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.77M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,419 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability invested in 506,274 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Ima Wealth owns 2,078 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lourd Lc has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 1.1% or 257,050 shares. Greenwich Management Inc reported 2,191 shares. Fiera holds 5.43M shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 36,671 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Korea Corporation holds 1.25% or 1.99M shares. Midas Mgmt Corp reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares to 58,748 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,897 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).