Rgm Capital Decreased Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Holder Evanson Asset Management Decreased Position by $326,853

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 430,836 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19 million for 24.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta LP invested in 4.55% or 117,382 shares. 57,741 were reported by Novare Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,659 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). One Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Foster And Motley reported 22,757 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc reported 8,587 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prudential owns 391,905 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,806 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 17,600 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Private Tru Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,925 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone Names Heidi Spirgi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ArcBest Prepares Next Generation of Leaders with Cornerstone – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRNT or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCR Corporation (NCR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $110.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. Shares for $1.10 million were sold by Miller Adam L on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,520 was made by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 66,592 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Falcon Point Ltd Com reported 72,321 shares. International Group invested in 0.01% or 34,689 shares. Limited Liability Corp owns 105,600 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 332,952 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Company owns 1.53 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Spark owns 178,800 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 4,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,101 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.19% or 55,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.