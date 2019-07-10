Rgm Capital Cut Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holding by $3.03 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Position Boosted by Bloom Tree Partners Llc

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 3.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 110,914 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE)

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares to 650,784 shares, valued at $116.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $7.94M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.73% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,460 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.