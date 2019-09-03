Rgm Capital Cut Its Stake in Comscore (SCOR) by $4.47 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.0899 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9499. About 502,511 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1528.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 220,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 234,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.21 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 EPS, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $96.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 80,499 shares. Prelude Cap Management reported 0.03% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Fmr Lc owns 2.52 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited owns 51,120 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 336,704 shares. 48,600 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Northern Trust accumulated 211,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Management Company Ca has 8.76 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,014 shares. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1.19 million shares. 25,155 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.57M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 404,557 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

