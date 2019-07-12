Rgm Capital Cut Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position as Stock Rose; Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $509,600

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 529,242 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 69,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 131.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

