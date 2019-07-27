Rgm Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 99,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 550,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80M shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640. 8,301 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 26,898 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 44,838 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blackrock reported 13.54 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Convergence Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 157,700 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.13% or 17.30M shares. Axa owns 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.01 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.08M shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 113,706 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Mufg Americas holds 3,263 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 384 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 112,570 shares. 41,323 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Frontier reported 988,885 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 288,300 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Weiss Multi holds 216,375 shares. 186,432 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 669,602 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.94M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Ltd owns 181,197 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 11,800 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 95,441 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 128,479 shares to 264,560 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,807 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).