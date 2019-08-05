Rgm Capital Continues to Hold Position in Nice LTD (NICE); Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 827,843 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 248,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 709,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.91 million, up from 460,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $149.43. About 95,764 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co holds 10,116 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,049 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 20,027 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Curbstone Financial Mgmt owns 0.89% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,440 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc invested in 2,080 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Mutual Ins Commerce stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22,521 shares. Maple Cap Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Corp has invested 1.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.47% or 16,816 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability holds 1,003 shares. East Coast Asset Lc accumulated 4,934 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,262 shares to 136,650 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,261 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.