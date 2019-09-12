Rgm Capital Continues to Hold Position in Luminex (LMNX); Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 41,697 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.675. About 3.19M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 93,798 shares to 310,291 shares, valued at $85.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 185,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Luminex Submits ARIES MRSA Assay for FDA Clearance – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Luminex (LMNX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Luminex (LMNX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Luminex Corporation (LMNX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $77.40 million for 2.99 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,602 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 802 shares. 858,230 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Citadel Ltd Company reported 275,575 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 5.47 million shares. Piedmont Invest has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan reported 565 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 117,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets holds 106,012 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 556 shares. 500 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. American Group holds 0% or 534,345 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 21,046 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Opens 1,800th Store, Growth Plans on Track – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.