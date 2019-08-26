Rgm Capital Boosted Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Its Position

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company; 21/03/2018 – Missing From Facebook’s Crisis: Mark Zuckerberg; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20 million, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 383,522 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

