Rgm Capital Boosted Luminex (LMNX) Stake by $10.78 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $326,550

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 468,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.80M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 77,753 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 775,766 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95M, down from 783,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Management Inc has invested 1.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 231,890 shares. Community Trust Investment has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 125,943 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2,300 shares. 202,589 were accumulated by North Star Asset Management. Calamos Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 1.34M shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Loeb Partners Corp has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fruth Inv Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,469 shares. Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 23,845 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 56,994 shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited Co invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 87,378 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or has 98,293 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

