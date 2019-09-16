Rgm Capital Boosted Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position; Shorts at Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (CRESY) Raised By 5.96%

Rgm Capital Llc increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 101,773 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.88M shares with $109.06M value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 408,957 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY) had an increase of 5.96% in short interest. CRESY’s SI was 472,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.96% from 446,100 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s short sellers to cover CRESY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 121,103 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 107,584 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.49% or 368,173 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc reported 25,550 shares stake. Cap Fund Sa invested 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Petrus Trust Communications Lta invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,385 shares. 6,029 were accumulated by Art Ltd Liability Com. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,913 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 533,711 shares. Cim Mangement reported 0.1% stake. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 60,299 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,220 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 4,758 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 133,916 shares to 590,410 valued at $75.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 692,640 shares. Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 21.89% above currents $56.06 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JMP Securities. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company has market cap of $388.77 million. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. It has a 1.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services.