RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Both RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) are each other’s competitor in the Gas Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.43 N/A 1.10 26.14 ONEOK Inc. 69 2.59 N/A 2.95 23.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RGC Resources Inc. and ONEOK Inc. ONEOK Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. RGC Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ONEOK Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of RGC Resources Inc. and ONEOK Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources Inc.’s -0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ONEOK Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RGC Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, ONEOK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. RGC Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given RGC Resources Inc. and ONEOK Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ONEOK Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of ONEOK Inc. is $72, which is potential -4.41% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of RGC Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of ONEOK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are RGC Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ONEOK Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend while ONEOK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ONEOK Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors RGC Resources Inc.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.