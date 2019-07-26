RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Shorts Raised By 7.94%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. CBRL’s SI was 3.43M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 3.18M shares previously. With 303,700 avg volume, 11 days are for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s short sellers to cover CBRL’s short positions. The SI to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s float is 17.13%. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $172.92. About 138,477 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13M giving it 50.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 9,444 shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 82,935 shares. 12,900 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Captrust Advisors has 36,409 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Citigroup Inc stated it has 1,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 17,862 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 1,259 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 42,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Salem Invest Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 406 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 14,386 shares.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RGC Resources’ Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendations – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $226.64 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 25.52 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $121,792 activity. $2,875 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was sold by D ORAZIO JOHN S on Thursday, February 7. The insider AGEE NANCY H bought $1,497. $2,331 worth of stock was bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR on Monday, July 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group. The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) For Its Upcoming 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Yielding 4.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cracker Barrel and Punch Bowl Social Enter into Strategic Relationship – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Foot Locker, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and PerkinElmer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moreover, Magnetar Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 21,209 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 31,295 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 874 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 12,079 shares. 2,911 were accumulated by Navellier Assoc. Raymond James has 38,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,571 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 116,812 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.05% or 113,805 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 13,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ent Financial Services Corporation has 64 shares.