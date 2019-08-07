RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Comparison side by side

Since RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) are part of the Gas Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.21 N/A 1.10 26.14 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 84 1.60 N/A 3.82 23.26

Demonstrates RGC Resources Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RGC Resources Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources Inc. has a beta of -0.2 and its 120.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has a 0.32 beta and it is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RGC Resources Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RGC Resources Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 0.32% and its consensus target price is $89.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of RGC Resources Inc. shares and 84.4% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares. RGC Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. -0.38% -0.56% 7.95% 16.45% 16.22% 16.22%

For the past year RGC Resources Inc. has -3.94% weaker performance while Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has 16.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. beats RGC Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.