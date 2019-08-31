RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Comparing side by side

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) compete with each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.36 N/A 1.10 26.14 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 93 2.19 N/A 3.55 26.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RGC Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RGC Resources Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RGC Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RGC Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources Inc. has a beta of -0.2 and its 120.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RGC Resources Inc. Its rival Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. RGC Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

RGC Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is $90, which is potential -4.84% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.1% of RGC Resources Inc. shares and 66.7% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares. RGC Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 3.6% are Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96%

For the past year RGC Resources Inc. has -3.94% weaker performance while Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has 14.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats RGC Resources Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.