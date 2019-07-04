RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Loudon Investment Management Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13 million giving it 54.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 10,108 shares traded or 44.40% up from the average. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MLN; 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q Rev $24.9M

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 4,145 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 40,549 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 36,404 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $110.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.43 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was reinitiated by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd Llc reported 6,050 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 12,076 shares. Private Asset Inc stated it has 9,106 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd accumulated 482,288 shares. Bsw Wealth holds 0.12% or 3,851 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com reported 2.47 million shares. Burns J W & Com Inc Ny reported 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com reported 0.8% stake. Independent Investors holds 1.6% or 50,750 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paragon Capital Management Limited reported 8,366 shares. Dillon And Assocs owns 49,546 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 44,000 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 2,655 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability holds 32,759 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $121,792 activity. Another trade for 84 shares valued at $2,330 was bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,875 was made by D ORAZIO JOHN S on Thursday, February 7. AGEE NANCY H had bought 54 shares worth $1,498.

