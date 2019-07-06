RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13 million giving it 54.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 3,954 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT – SEC FILING

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 108,888 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 182,403 shares with $26.18M value, down from 291,291 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $48.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 1.02M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.65% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Bancshares Of Mellon owns 39,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 41,471 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 44,696 shares. 120,184 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 587 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Fca Tx stated it has 32,444 shares. 1,259 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. Rhumbline Advisers owns 10,651 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 276 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 91,060 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,584 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $121,792 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,875 was made by D ORAZIO JOHN S on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2,331 were bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR on Monday, July 1. $1,495 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was bought by AGEE NANCY H on Monday, July 1.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $244.98 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RGC Resources’ Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. Northcoast downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell” rating. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 91,477 shares to 95,677 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 197,663 shares and now owns 436,304 shares. Spx Flow Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $646.74 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.85% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Old Dominion invested in 5,400 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Northern Corporation reported 14.01 million shares. Argyle Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 18,612 shares. Blair William Il invested in 524,765 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,274 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Jnba Fincl has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,476 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 349 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.07% stake. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 552,493 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.