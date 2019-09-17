RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; RGC Resources (RGCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. RF Industries Ltd’s current price of $8.38 translates into 0.24% yield. RF Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 9,553 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN

RGC Resources Inc (RGCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 27 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 17 reduced and sold their equity positions in RGC Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.65 million shares, up from 2.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RGC Resources Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

More notable recent RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RF Industries slips 9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 31% Year-Over-Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RF Industries Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) CEO Rob Dawson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold RF Industries, Ltd. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.95 million shares or 10.37% more from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 22,950 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,500 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. G2 Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 324,131 shares in its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.06% or 52,878 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,878 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2,001 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) for 17,316 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 165,728 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 10,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 117,300 shares. Wasatch Advsrs owns 345,531 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Raymond James Services Advsr has 0% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 64 shares.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $78.44 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $233.89 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.71% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. for 82,100 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 33,184 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.36% invested in the company for 129,000 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 53,913 shares.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 10,206 shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) has risen 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MLN; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $22,929 activity.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does RGC Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGCO) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.