RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding By $16.43 Million

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. RF Industries Ltd’s current price of $8.13 translates into 0.25% yield. RF Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 46,874 shares traded or 105.23% up from the average. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 87.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 114,077 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 15,960 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 130,037 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $22.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 1.31 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Energizer Hldgs Inc New stake by 263,516 shares to 280,600 valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 366,306 shares and now owns 379,306 shares. Arvinas Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 0.90% above currents $147.17 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Mgmt owns 133,119 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 8,906 shares. Amer International Gp Inc accumulated 58,730 shares. 2,220 were accumulated by Fosun Intll Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 127,726 shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc holds 1,704 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 25,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 94 are held by Hexavest. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp Ltd Com invested in 5,706 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,120 shares. First Citizens Bancorp owns 3,291 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 2.00M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc owns 3,450 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold RF Industries, Ltd. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.95 million shares or 10.37% more from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 10,500 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 64 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 117,300 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co reported 45,686 shares stake. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 341,610 shares. 345,531 are held by Wasatch Advisors. Navellier & Assoc reported 0.07% stake. Renaissance Limited Company stated it has 728,721 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 126,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. G2 Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) for 116,317 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 17,316 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,648 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 165,728 shares.