RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; KURARAY CO ORDINARY SHARES (KURRF) SI Decreased By 20.37%

KURARAY CO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KURRF) had a decrease of 20.37% in short interest. KURRF’s SI was 1.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.37% from 1.68M shares previously. It closed at $12.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. RF Industries Ltd’s current price of $8.14 translates into 0.25% yield. RF Industries Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 17,690 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold RF Industries, Ltd. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.95 million shares or 10.37% more from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) for 10,500 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,878 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 2,001 shares. 165,728 are held by Blackrock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,648 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Morgan Stanley holds 22,950 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 242,998 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 45,686 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) or 345,531 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL).

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.19 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.