RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) Comparing side by side

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RF Industries Ltd. 8 0.00 7.35M 0.41 19.86 Interlink Electronics Inc. 3 0.00 1.02M 0.10 19.61

In table 1 we can see RF Industries Ltd. and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Interlink Electronics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RF Industries Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RF Industries Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RF Industries Ltd. 93,750,000.00% 13.7% 11.8% Interlink Electronics Inc. 35,915,492.96% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

RF Industries Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RF Industries Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RF Industries Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RF Industries Ltd. and Interlink Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.5% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics Inc. has 83.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76%

For the past year RF Industries Ltd. had bullish trend while Interlink Electronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RF Industries Ltd. beats Interlink Electronics Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.