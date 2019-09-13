Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.17 Million; Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 29,096 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 20,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 193,357 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 8.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12,771 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,558 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 750 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,219 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 984 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc holds 74,889 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 195,987 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.99% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sivik Global Ltd Com holds 1.98% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 32,500 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 16,906 shares. Bowen Hanes & has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Creative Planning accumulated 32,553 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scott And Selber holds 1,735 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

