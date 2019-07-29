Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $395,010 as Stock Value Declined; Royal London Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $223.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 billion, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 781,553 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 172,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,057 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 14,500 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 296 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP stated it has 41,599 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 2.79% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 54,213 shares. Korea Investment Corp owns 762,221 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 29.63M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Raymond James And has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 118,063 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 2,835 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.14% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 29,000 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 73,225 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 33,602 shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 1,642 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,897 shares to 301,337 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.12 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 18.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.