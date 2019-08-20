Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $321,214; Brown Advisory Securities Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 1.50 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, down from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,780 shares to 47,821 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 10,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4.62 million shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 588,622 shares. Korea owns 762,557 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,336 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hexavest has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fragasso Gp reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 1,518 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability reported 13,966 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Philadelphia Trust accumulated 2,051 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 2,792 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Exchange Capital Management invested in 0.56% or 12,657 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expand Al-Zour Refinery With Honeywell Technology – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.