Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Pultegroup (PHM) Stake by $4.76 Million as Share Value Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 176,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 796,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, down from 973,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 2.57 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 1.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.26 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.