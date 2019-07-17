Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position By $390,027; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 114,607 shares with $18.31 million value, down from 117,060 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $71.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 511,929 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp acquired 13,882 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 138,499 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 124,617 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu now has $211.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 2.20M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Changes To Arm Licensing Model Add Flexibility For IoT – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com holds 61 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 855,207 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co stated it has 17,194 shares. Chatham Cap Grp invested in 2,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 16,552 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa reported 238,889 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.11% or 2,418 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 10,400 shares. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Co owns 27,942 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,450 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co stated it has 370 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 244,255 shares. Westpac Bk has 93,302 shares. Df Dent & Com owns 13,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 3,000 shares to 8,300 valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) stake by 102,782 shares and now owns 528,342 shares. Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.