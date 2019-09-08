Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Cut by $395,010; Harris Associates LP Has Boosted National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 169,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 172,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39M, up from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 1.52M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25.86 million are held by Blackrock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 0.01% or 16,210 shares. Andra Ap reported 114,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sigma Counselors has 26,197 shares. Everence Cap reported 9,526 shares. City Hldgs Comm holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 122 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 589,923 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 723 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0.37% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 16.72 million shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell (NOV) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Now a Buy, Buy, Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 9,400 shares to 148,600 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,187 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 7,038 shares to 150,102 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).