Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lifted by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding Maintained by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 5,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 211,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 452,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 240,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank stated it has 1,621 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Gru invested in 3.46% or 4,760 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,001 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 147 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northern Tru reported 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Of America has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP holds 0.31% or 1,798 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Fincl invested in 243,700 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 376 shares. Curbstone Management has 2,612 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 777 shares. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 80,000 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 11,602 shares to 273,147 shares, valued at $31.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,903 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 91,040 shares to 58,370 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 91,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,598 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).