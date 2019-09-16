Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Raised Its American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Holding; Tejon Ranch Co Has 1.58 Sentiment

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 38 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 24 sold and trimmed holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.43 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tejon Ranch Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 11.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) stake by 129.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 134,485 shares as American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 237,960 shares with $4.02 million value, up from 103,475 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters New now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 925,950 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B

It closed at $18.62 lastly. It is down 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $483.40 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 109.53 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Towerview Llc holds 34.94% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. for 3.69 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 131,155 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 985,076 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.98% in the stock. Reik & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 126,075 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,576 shares to 243,042 valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 7,135 shares and now owns 236,017 shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 22.13% above currents $17.4 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating.