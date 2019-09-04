Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Position in Nexstar Media Group Cl A (NXST) Has Increased by $324,000; Cutler Capital Management Increased Its Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holding by $335,120 as Market Valuation Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NXST) by 56.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 394,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 4,622 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,899 shares to 28,064 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,734 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

