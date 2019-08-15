Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Hengehold Capital Management Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 934,756 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 22,909 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 9,776 shares in its portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Hawaiian Bancorp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 34,819 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt invested in 1.8% or 71,804 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 151,032 shares. Agf Invests holds 197,729 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 59,943 are owned by Everence Mngmt. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.83% or 12,857 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 68,450 shares. Gladius Cap LP owns 15,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Limited Com invested in 89,188 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Zuckerman Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,270 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 17,054 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Will Return 11% To Shareholders In 12-Months – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By How Much Will Procter & Gamble Raise Its Dividend Next Month? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launching ‘smart’ Lumi by Pampers diapers with Google’s help (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Everence Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 23,730 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 15,899 shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 8,668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Majedie Asset Management has invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Resources invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Ocean accumulated 700 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 0.3% or 231,287 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.27% or 109,657 shares. 100,734 are held by First Interstate Bank. 896 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 69,700 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 127,228 shares. 6.96 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 102,782 shares to 528,342 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 7,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).