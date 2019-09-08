Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Maintains Position in Nike Cl B (NKE); Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Market Value Rose While Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 280,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, up from 266,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 122,242 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCM’s profit will be $5.86 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

