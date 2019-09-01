Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Maintains Position in Aptargroup (ATR); Panagora Asset Management Holds Stake in Brt Apartments (BRT)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 212,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 202,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 179,928 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 41,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 109,906 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 68,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 46,402 shares traded or 90.90% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Gru stated it has 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Coldstream Mgmt owns 3,025 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Regions Corp accumulated 11,625 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,909 are held by Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.62% or 821,758 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,421 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 2,263 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 6,765 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 71,652 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 7,848 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,482 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company owns 184,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,947 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 258,275 shares to 103,581 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 40,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,633 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 31,249 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Price Michael F reported 168,369 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 43,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altfest L J, New York-based fund reported 25,450 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc reported 1,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset invested in 0% or 21,433 shares. 20,836 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Stifel owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 63,037 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 988 shares. 14,371 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 300 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 0% stake. Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bailard owns 0.01% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 14,855 shares.