Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Primerica (PRI) Sentiment Is 1.17

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 116 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 99 sold and decreased equity positions in Primerica Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 36.72 million shares, down from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Primerica Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 91 Increased: 67 New Position: 49.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 42.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 8,626 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 29,096 shares with $7.33M value, up from 20,470 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $255.31. About 266,054 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,488 shares to 137,321 valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 3,534 shares and now owns 208,969 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.32% above currents $255.31 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, First Natl Tru Company has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,971 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 72,541 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,635 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3,334 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,097 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 748,890 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 5 shares. Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,872 shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 0.87% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,488 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd stated it has 7,706 shares. Family Firm invested in 1,473 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 16 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.62M for 15.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj holds 7% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 245,371 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 758,386 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.66% invested in the company for 4.20 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Academy Capital Management Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 67,046 shares.