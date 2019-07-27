Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Shaker Investments Maintains Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, up from 110,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.71% or 31.64 million shares. Davenport & Company Lc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.42 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has 3.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability owns 6,541 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.67% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Lc holds 72,282 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wright Investors Service reported 106,234 shares. Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamel Associate has 27,801 shares. Blackhill has 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,500 shares. Gibraltar Cap Inc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,564 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 86,297 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Llc has invested 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares to 199,700 shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,253 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.