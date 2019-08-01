Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increases Holding in Nexstar Media Group Cl A (NXST); State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $521,700

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NXST) by 56.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 63,300 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 631,587 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.12 million, down from 635,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.97. About 824,362 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.85 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

