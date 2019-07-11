Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Xylem (XYL) Holding; Crosslink Capital Has Decreased By $5.14 Million Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Symantec (SYMC) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as Symantec (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 1.12 million shares with $25.74 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Symantec now has $16.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 5.11 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 6,191 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 271,449 shares with $21.46 million value, up from 265,258 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 311,462 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.94M for 30.27 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,464 shares to 32,336 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 22,091 shares and now owns 199,700 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, February 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Napolitano Kenneth sold $2.49M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 35,526 shares.

