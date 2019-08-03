Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $568,365 as Share Value Rose; Sanders Capital Lowered Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $99.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 5,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 259,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35M, up from 254,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 4,103 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 69,061 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has 2,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,064 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 393,912 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.13% or 218,405 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 65,426 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.77M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 167,128 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Shaker Limited Liability Com Oh holds 3,459 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 38,591 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.32% or 44,641 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6.02 million shares. U S Glob Investors reported 0.07% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association has 737,828 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64 million shares to 23.16 million shares, valued at $747.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 215,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares to 32,336 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).