Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holds Holding in Stryker (SYK); Madison Investment Holdings Cut Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $843,505 as Stock Price Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 138,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, up from 130,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 462,277 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 8,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 244,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.23 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,453 shares to 114,607 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) by 1,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,202 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 178,958 shares to 250,275 shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 33,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).