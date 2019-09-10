Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Increased by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Raised by Egerton Capital Uk Llp

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 280,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, up from 266,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 2.35 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 998,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, up from 8.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 12.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 889,698 were reported by Scge Ltd Partnership. Sanders Limited Company holds 6.88% or 11.96 million shares. Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.92 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,287 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Communication reported 60,000 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 2.08% or 1.48M shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 32,841 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thomas White Intll has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,757 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2.88% or 5.50 million shares. 4,466 are owned by North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 2.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Co holds 0.59% or 52,493 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 1.63% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 30,548 shares. 850,690 are held by Ems L P. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 5,900 shares. Fire Inc invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 80,026 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 2.23M shares. Tru Invest Advsr reported 1.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,772 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 1.44 million shares. First Manhattan owns 146,292 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares to 199,700 shares, valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,336 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).