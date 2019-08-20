Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) Has Cut by $907,024 as Share Value Rose; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Stake by $339,075

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $183.73. About 7.58 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh facial recognition complaint; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 06/04/2018 – NEW FACEBOOK TOOL COVERS NOT JUST POLITICAL ADS; 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 45.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 4,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 7,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.09. About 811,150 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,346 shares to 132,184 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,733 shares to 5,568 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

