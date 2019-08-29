Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position by $1.34 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 1,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 15,621 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 17,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $222.89. About 120,750 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 10,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.09M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Universal Health Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.03. About 47,486 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 349,387 shares to 797,475 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 31,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.41M for 15.59 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Co has 106 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.03% or 375,182 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 17,454 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 12,476 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 149,162 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,467 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Lc holds 1.3% or 72,401 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 16,809 shares. Blackrock reported 6.52 million shares stake. Interest Group Inc owns 29,036 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.46% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 784 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 348,203 shares. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0.06% or 292,928 shares. First Advisors Lp has 0.11% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 418,761 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,191 shares to 271,449 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd holds 874 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP reported 150,590 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Whittier Commerce owns 16,493 shares. 3,546 were reported by Welch And Forbes Ltd Company. Smithfield Trust stated it has 296 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 15,852 shares. Optimum Invest owns 505 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 1.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 67,986 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 3,443 shares. Atria Invs Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,902 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 48,900 shares. Cap Guardian stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

