Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Has Lifted by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Boosted Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 9.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 134,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 237,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 103,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 439 shares to 20,911 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,810 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Eagle Outfitters EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “URBN Stock 30% Cheaper Than AEO, But More Profitable: Time To Buy URBN? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.