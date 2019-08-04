Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Autoliv (ALV) by $794,970; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.44 million shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 17,968 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 7,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 405,642 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Electronics Negative Organic Sales Growth of Around 3%; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Passive Safety Organic Sales Growth of More Than 10%; 29/05/2018 – VEONEER SELECTED PARTNER TO DEVELOP MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – PROCESS OF SPINNING OFF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS UNDER NAME VEONEER IS PROGRESSING WELL; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Process of Spinning Off Electronics Business Under Name Veoneer Progressing Well

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares to 32,336 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto suppliers fall hard on tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Sei Investments reported 49 shares. Harris L P, Illinois-based fund reported 371,635 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 117,947 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 154 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 12,574 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 18,631 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Korea Invest invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 2,081 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 2.19M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 15,933 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.10M shares.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares to 405,455 shares, valued at $47.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,328 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).